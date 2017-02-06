Pet of the Week – Amelia and Wilbur

Posted 12:13 pm, February 6, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Can your heart handle the adorableness of Wilbur and Amelia? They are two-month-old Terrier mix siblings that will soon be ready for adoption!

These puppies and their seven brothers and sisters were found in a dumpster in Madison County and picked up by the local animal control.

Wilbur, Amelia, and their siblings all have famous pilot names thanks to St. Louis Regional Airport, which sponsored their litter.

If you are interested in learning more about Wilbur and Amelia, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

The MEHS is also hosting a Cosmic Bingo fundraiser event on March 11. It's $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the MEHS for more information.

  • News
    promo309463717

    Pet of the Week – Gerttie

  • AM Show
    ktvi-vid22257-in109676-out111432-30dc3514-587d09d3-largeimage

    Pet of the Week- Larry

  • AM Show
    Scarlet

    Pet of the Week – Scarlet

  • AM Show
    promo307044723

    Pet of the Week – Trisha

  • News
    pet-of-the-week

    Pet of the Week- Lily

  • AM Show
    beagle

    Pet of the Week – Trigger

  • AM Show
    promo306440062

    Pet of the Week – Barney

  • AM Show
    trapper

    Pet of the Week – Trapper

  • AM Show
    Nemo. (Humane Society of Metro East in Edwardsville)

    Pet of the Week – Nemo

  • AM Show
    pet-of-the-week-bear

    Pet of the Week- Bear

  • AM Show
    pet-of-the-week-henry

    Pet of the Week- Henry

  • AM Show
    pet-of-the-week

    Pet of the Week- Sadie

  • AM Show
    petadoptionfeb4

    Pet Adoption Event Feb. 4 at Mid Rivers Mall