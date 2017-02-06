Pet of the Week – Amelia and Wilbur

These puppies and their seven brothers and sisters were found in a dumpster in Madison County and picked up by the local animal control.
Wilbur, Amelia, and their siblings all have famous pilot names thanks to St. Louis Regional Airport, which sponsored their litter.
If you are interested in learning more about Wilbur and Amelia, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
The MEHS is also hosting a Cosmic Bingo fundraiser event on March 11. It's $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the MEHS for more information.