Pet of the Week – Amelia and Wilbur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Can your heart handle the adorableness of Wilbur and Amelia? They are two-month-old Terrier mix siblings that will soon be ready for adoption!

These puppies and their seven brothers and sisters were found in a dumpster in Madison County and picked up by the local animal control.

Wilbur, Amelia, and their siblings all have famous pilot names thanks to St. Louis Regional Airport, which sponsored their litter.

If you are interested in learning more about Wilbur and Amelia, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!

The MEHS is also hosting a Cosmic Bingo fundraiser event on March 11. It's $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the MEHS for more information.