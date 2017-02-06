Police on the lookout for 2 south city teens

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis police department is on the lookout for 2 teenagers that may be planning to go to Las Vegas. Police say 13-year-old Grace Bosley, and 14-year-old Lucy Hoelting were last seen Sunday after being dropped off by a taxi at Lucy Hoelting home so she could get here birth certificate.

The parents of both Bosley and Hoelting thought their daughters were at each other house, when in fact they had gone to a house on Mardel to visit friends.

An investigation is ongoing.