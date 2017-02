ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-As we approach this year’s Grammy Awards, it marks the first time music streaming services have overtaken digital sales.

According to SoundExchange, a non-profit at the center of the global digital music business, Adele’s Hello was streamed over digital radio services more than any other track in 2016.

Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange, tells us about the changing consumer habits when it comes to listening to and funding new music.