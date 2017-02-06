× Variety Dinner with the Stars gala announces 2017 headliner

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis will celebrate 85 years of helping St. Louis area kids with special needs at their annual black tie gala, Dinner with the Stars, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The event lives up to its name with great entertainment every year.

This year’s headliner will be none other than James Taylor. The singer-songwriter is a Grammy winner, a recipient of the National Medal of Arts in 2011, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, and a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Previous Dinner with the Stars entertainers include Diana Ross, Harry Connick, Jr., Ray Charles, and Lionel Richie.

The Variety Dinner with the Stars will be held at the Peabody Opera House in downtowns St. Louis. The evening starts at 8:00pm. A limited number of tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at a $65 donation for an individual seat. Visit www.ticketmaster.com for more information.