Amazon may be interested in facility near Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Amazon may soon have a distribution center in Hazelwood. Construction of a 548,000 square foot building is underway at aviator business park north of Lambert Airport. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the online retail giant is interested in the Hazelwood facility.

For the first time, Amazon began collecting sales tax in Missouri last week. A Hazelwood administrator tells the Post that Amazon typically collects sales taxes only in states where it has facilities.