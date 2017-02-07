Boy Scout plans to present fire and police patches from around the globe to Officer Flamion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) – It`s a pile of patches from around the world, and it`s Luke Ramsey`s mission to put them all in frames.

'It`s 1,353 Total,' says Luke Ramsey, Frames for Flamion Eagle Project organizer.

The Ballwin Boy Scout is considered a Life Scout but working to become an Eagle Scout with this community project.

'For my eagle project I`m going to be framing 1, 300 patches for Officer Flamion,' says Ramsey.

'Yeah it`s really neat,' says Scott Stephens, Ballwin Detective. 'I think he saw the request for the patches go out over the summer on our Facebook page and that got the wheels turning.'

So, when Officer Flamion was shot I think that hurt the entire community. It was hard for people.

Ramsey will mount 113 patches per frame on a blue suede background inside a black border.

TOC Artwork is helping with the framing and he`s started a GoFundMe page to purchase the supplies so he can complete the project and give to Officer Mike Flamion.

'My first impression when I saw these patches, we picked these up from the Ballwin police department, my first thought was, `Wow these are really incredible. `' says Ramsey. 'I think this is going to be incredible.'

'It`s neat to see someone do something for their community,' adds Stephens.

You can find Luke's GoFundMe page here.

https://www.gofundme.com/frames-for-flamion-eagle-project