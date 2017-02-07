Counseling center helps singles cope with lonely Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – During the month of February, there is a lot of pressure on single’s to be in a relationship, causing many to dread the idea of Valentine’s Day. Great Circle Counseling, however, offers tips for those fearing being single on Valentine’s Day.

Great Circle suggests a variety of different things for single’s during “The Month of Love” such as volunteering, using your sense of creativity to make something new or join a fitness class to get your endorphins flowing.

Director of Community Counseling at Great Circle Dr. Heidi Strickler joins us to discuss tips on coping with the possibility of a lonely Valentine’s Day.

For more information, visit www.greatcircle.org.