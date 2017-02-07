Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for WEDNESDAY…February 8, 2017

Colder weather in play today…with a little clipper dropping down in the northwest flow…lots of clouds and 20 plus degrees colder…nothing extreme…but we will feel the difference. The clipper does not have much moisture…but can’t rule out some spotty sprinkles, sleet, flurries…focus on midday…no concerns…the real cold air rushes in late Wednesday and Wednesday night…down to 20 degrees with gusty winds…yes it is still winter…cold Thursday…just a touch above freezing for high temps and cold Thursday night and Friday morning…then here comes the next flip…warmer Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday…the next flip…down…arriving late Sunday and into Sunday night…the beat goes on.