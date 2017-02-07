Dog food recall after euthanasia drug discovered in batch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to check your pet food pantry. Your dog food may be part of a major recall. Evanger's is voluntarily recalling some of its dog food after a drug used to put down pets was found in one batch. One dog died and five became sick.

The recall affects 12-ounce cans of Evanger's Hunk of Beef Au Jus, which were sold online and in stores in 14-states, including Illinois. The products have an expiration date of June 2020. There is no word on how the drug ended up in the dog food.

This is part of a statement posted to Evanger's website:

In an abundance of caution, Evanger’s has made the decision to voluntarily recall five lots of Hunk of Beef. Although nearly all product involved in this recall have already been consumed by pets without incident, we have decided to initiate the recall as a proactive measure against the remote possibility of any illness. Although only one household in the country reported illness, out of the five lots that are being recalled, we feel it is the right thing to do. This is our first recall in the 82 years that we have been in business.

The Facts: We feel that we have been let down by our supplier, and in reference to the possible presence of pentobarbital, we have let down our customers. Despite having a relationship for forty years with the supplier of this specific beef, who also services many other pet food companies, we have terminated our relationship with them and will no longer purchase their beef for use in our Hunk of Beef product. As Hunk of Beef is a very unique product, requiring very specific cuts of meat, this supplier’s meat was used in no other products.