Expert discusses new trend to combat sleep deaths in infants

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A developing health care trend to combat the rising rates of sleep deaths in infants is the “Boxinettes.” Popular in the Bootheel of Missouri and New Jersey, this concept from Finland is lowering the number of infant sleep deaths across the state and health policy leaders are advocating for these boxes to be distributed to all new mothers.

Mercy Children’s Pediatrician Dr. Kathleen Berchelmann joins us for more information on “Boxinettes.”

For more information, visit www.stlmoms.com.