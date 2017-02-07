Give Kids a Smile hosts free dental clinic for under-served children

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Beginning in 2002, “Give Kids a Smile” has served over 15,000 local children and over $8 million in dental services free of charge. This local program provides free dental services to under-served local children in order to ensure proper oral hygiene with the worry of finances.

This weekend, “Give Kids a Smile” will be hosting a free dental clinic, but you must register today in order to participate.

Founding member of “Give Kids a Smile” Dr. Mark Ortinau joins us for more information about a free dental clinic.

For more information, visit www.gkas.org or call 636-397-6453.