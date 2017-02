ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Harry Connick Jr. has created a name for himself through music, composition, entertainment and his wide career stretching from Los Angeles film and TV to New York on Broadway. In his latest project, he hosts a entertainment daytime talk show called “Harry” on KPLR 11, where he prides himself in avoiding the politics and simply, having fun.

Grammy and Emmy award winner Harry Connick Jr. joins us from New York for an update on what we can expect to see next.