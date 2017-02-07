Grammy winner James Taylor headlines local charity gala

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Variety, the Children’s Charity of St. Louis, focuses on providing special needs children with the resources and opportunities to live a successful life. The charity offers medical equipment, various therapies and different educational and recreational programs.

This year, Variety St. Louis is celebrating 85 years of helping special needs children to reach their potential, despite their disability. To celebrate the occasion, Grammy award-winning artist James Taylor will headline the 51st Annual Dinner with the Stars Gala for Variety Kids.

Executive Director of the Variety Children’s Charity Brian Roy and Variety Kid Holly Connor join us for more on the gala and the excitement to see James Taylor.

For more information, visit www.varietystl.org.

James Taylor performance at the Annual Dinner with the Stars Gala

Peabody Opera House

April 29, 2017

8:00 p.m.