Guns ‘n Hoses makes record $653,000 donation to Backstoppers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Guns'n Hoses Boxing Association presented Backstoppers the money it collected from the annual fundraiser Tuesday. The check was for $653,000. It goes to help the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The money was raised during last November's annual Thanksgiving eve boxing match between police and firefighters. Tuesday's check was a record, the most Guns 'N Hoses has ever donated.

The Wife of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder was at the event. Snyder was shot dead in the line of duty last October.

"It's absolutely wonderful. You know it's a perfect safety net for the families that go through anything like this whether it's injury or a death. It's a perfect safety net because you never really think about what going to happen afterwards financially or emotionally." said Officer Blake Snyder's widow Elizabeth Snyder.

More than 18,000 people came out for the event last November. That's the largest crowd ever for the boxing matches. They will be back at it again on this year's Thanksgiving eve.