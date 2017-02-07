Hundreds of Hospitality Jobs up for grabs at Ballpark Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) If you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider visiting the Ballpark Village job fair Tuesday. The hotspot has hundreds of seasonal positions up for grabs and many of those positions could end up being permanent.

MaKailah Parker, 20, said she was originally hired for a hospitality job with the Budweiser Brew House two years ago.

“I started off as a hostess. I used to bus. I used to food run. Promos, for the sales people. And now, I’m a salesperson,” she said. “This is actually what I want to do. I actually want to work here. I don’t want to leave.”

The job fair will take place Tuesday at the offices of the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment at 1520 Market Street. The event will run 9:30 am – 2:30 pm.

Pre-registration is required and begins at 8 am. Applicants should bring their resume and a valid photo ID.

Ballpark Village plans to fill nearly 400 hospitality positions as the entertainment district gears up for a busy Cardinals season, S.L.A.T.E Ballpark Village Recruiter Marla Roach said. Roach is an employment and training advisor with the S.L.A.T.E. American Job Center.

“From parking lot, to housekeeping, to security, to restaurant – front and back of the house. We do have some management positions, as well as some positions in promotion and marketing,” she said.

People who take on the seasonal jobs can be promoted from within the company, Roach said.

“Some people have been here for the very first day,” she said.

Pay ranges from minimum wage to $15, depending on the position.

While the seasonal work is ideal for many college students off from school, the fair is open to people of all ages and skill levels.

“For those people who have been long-term unemployed, and are looking for something start with, and begin a new career, try us out,” Roach said.

It is recommended that applicants have at least one year experience in their desired field, she added.