Illinois pulls away late to upset rival Northwestern 68-61

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) _ Malcolm Hill scored 14 points and Illinois beat Northwestern 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Te’Jon Lucas, Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke each had 11 points, while Hill added nine rebounds for Illinois (14-11, 4-8 Big Ten).

Bryant McIntosh led Northwetern (18-6, 7-4) with 21 points, but he committed an uncharacteristic six turnovers compared and made four assists. Vic Law had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Tied at 28 at halftime, no team enjoyed more than a six-point lead in the back-and-forth second half until the game’s final moments. Lucas scored a layup with 1:37 remaining to put Illinois ahead 63-61, and Michael Finke added to the lead with a jumper at 1:09.

Following Law’s 3-pointer at 3:31, Northwestern missed its next three field goals and committed four turnovers. The Wildcats’ 33.9 field goal percentage Tuesday was a season-worst.