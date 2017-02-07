× Illinois secretary of state seeks funds for mailings

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is asking lawmakers to help bring in money by allowing advertising on vehicle registration reminders that are mailed out to millions of homes each year.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the idea is to avoid a repeat of October 2015, when White’s office temporarily stopped mailing the annual renewal notice due to of a lack of funding in the midst of the budget impasse.

The number of people fined for failing to register their vehicles in time skyrocketed during the 10 months the mailers didn’t go out.

Lawmakers eventually approved some money to resume the mailings, but that measure expired Jan. 1. Dave Druker, a spokesman for White, says the notices will continue for now, but that eventually money will be needed to keep them going.

Information from: Chicago Tribune