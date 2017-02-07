× Illinois Senate returns, promises to push budget deal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois Senate returns to Springfield along with a promise of continued work on a budget compromise.

The Senate is in session Tuesday. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago and Republican Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN’-yoh) of Lemont hoped to win endorsement of their negotiated plan last month. But the wide-ranging proposal has enough pieces for everyone to dislike part of it.

The plan includes an increase in the income tax to deal with a multibillion-dollar deficit and worker boosts such as an increase in the minimum wage. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s desires _ cost-cutting changes to the workers’ compensation program and a freeze on local property taxes _ are included too.

Lawmakers’ feud with Rauner has kept the state from approving a budget for nearly two years.