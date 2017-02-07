Local etiquette expert discusses sound sensitivity with food

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Many people are offended by certain foods while people eat such as slurping, loud chewing or breathing with cracking jaws. For some, this is a pet peeve, but for others, it is a diagnosed sensitivity called misophonia.

Misophonia is defined as a selective sound sensitivity, which causes various reactions such as anxiety, feelings of discomfort, urges to flee, violence and for some, avoiding restaurants.

Melenie Broyles from Etiquette Saint Louis joins us to discuss more on misophonia and other etiquette tips to combat it.

