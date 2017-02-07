Local humane society offering Valentine’s Puppy Grams

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Flowers and chocolate are nice for Valentine’s Day, but puppies are even better. This Valentine’s Day, the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is offering a change from the typical presents by offering the gift of a “Puppy Gram.”

A “Puppy Gram” is an opportunity for HSMO to deliver 30-minute puppy play date sessions to offices around the St. Louis area on Valentine’s Day. There are two different options, the ‘Buy It Now’ for $125 or the Puppy Gram Raffle, where you can buy $10 Puppy Gram tickets to be entered into a raffle.

All proceeds for the events will go toward the Humane Society of Missouri’s Rescued Pet Trauma Fund.

Anne McLaughlin from the Humane Society of Missouri joins us to talk more about their “Puppy Gram” program.

For more information, visit www.hsmo.org/puppygram.