ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Mardi Gras celebrations are set to begin around the St. Louis area. Ranging from parades to traditional Cajun cook-offs and various beer, wine and whiskey tastings, the month of February is jazzing up for a New Orleans’ style party.

Mack Bradley from Mardi Gras Inc. joins us to crown the “Minister of Meteorology” and for more on the upcoming Mardi Gras themed events.

For more information, visit www.stlmardigras.org.