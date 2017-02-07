× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 75% off Kate Spade online

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-If you or someone special in your life is a fan of Kate Spade, you may want to check out this surprise sale! Now through Thursday on Katespade.com, you can get up to 75 percent off.

There are more than 200 items marked down from various handbags, wallets, jewelry and accessories.

You will need to enter your email and zip code to gain access to this sale.

All sales are final and shipping is $5.

To shop visit: Katespade.com