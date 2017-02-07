Metro West Fire to deploy new equipment to help save lives on Meramec River in Castlewood State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) – A new tool is being deployed to help save lives and prevent drownings in St. Louis County.

Castlewood State Park is the focal point, a spot that's become notorious for lives lost in the Meramec River.

Park goers have used the Castlewood State Park access to the Meramec River as place to beat the heat and have fun. But just beneath the surface is a drop-off that plunges to a depth of about 18 feet; with the current that tends to suck swimmers under the water.

In 2006, 5 young people drowned in a single incident; 4 of them were brothers and sisters. Nine more drownings would follow, including 2 people in June or 2016. The Metro West Fire Protection District rescuers have been here for all of them.

The 17-member dive team is breaking its new, $109,000 dedicated dive truck with individualized gear for each team member. The gear was paid for with a $42,000 grant from Firehouse Subs; the gear includes dry suits for cold-water diving, tanks and flotation devices.

But most importantly a specialized dive masks with built-in speakers and a tether connecting to the search conductor or 'tender' on the surface. The tender acts as the diver’s eyes. The tether contains a wire to transmit audio communication.

With the new equipment firefighters and divers hope to rescue more swimmers, breaking the cycle of death over the last few years.