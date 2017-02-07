Plans moving forward for much anticipated golf development in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI)- It's a project that has a lot of interest. In May 2016, Chesterfield, MO, officials announced that Topgolf was coming to town. Now, those plans are starting to move forward.

Dallas based Topgolf will be tearing down the Hardees Iceplex in the Chesterfield valley on North Outer 40 Road in order to build their fun-filled facility. Demolition is expected start this summer.

Chesterfield City Administrator Mike Geisel says, “Obviously everyone in the city is excited about Topgolf coming.”

Topgolf says their new facility will allow golfers to hit balls at eleven targets from more than 100 high tech hitting bays on three floors. The complex will also include a restaurant, bar, and meeting space.

Geisel says, “The zoning is approved, we are working on the plan approval with core of engineers.”

Chesterfield based Stock and Associates have submitted the site development plans and once that goes through a vote on the city's planning commission they can take the next steps . Arco Construction will be the contractor for this site.

Topgolf officials say that they can’t officially comment on anything regarding the project until official paperwork is finalized, but said St. Louis looks like great location.