× Police ID homicide victim found along I-29 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a homicide victim who died after she was found along Interstate 29 in Kansas City.

Police identified the woman Monday as 23-year-old Christina Cunningham.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper found her after pulling over near an entrance ramp to check on what he thought was a stranded motorist. He found her lying on the ground near an abandoned vehicle. Cunningham was taken to a hospital, where she later died.