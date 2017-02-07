× Skull found at state park in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after a skull was found Tuesday morning in Franklin County. It was discovered about 9 a.m. at Robertsville State Park.

A man reported finding the skull while looking for deer antlers.

Deputies believe the skull belongs to a human. A grid search is currently underway looking for any other remains or evidence.

Officials say the skull was located approximately 70 yards from Shiloh Cemetery, which dates back to 1889.

A joint investigation is underway with the Department of Natural Resourses, The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.