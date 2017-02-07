Soulard residents are cautious of their surroundings, following double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A young couple is recovering in the hospital after being shot in their car in Soulard.

The shooting happened around 12:30 am at the corner of 7th and Sidney street.

The victims were able to tell investigators they were sitting in a parked vintage red convertible when a man approached them without warning and began firing shots into the vehicle.

The 30-year-old male victim is a Captain with the St. Louis Fire Department.

He was shot in the hand, shoulder and knee and is in serious condition.

A 26-year-old female was also inside the car.

She was shot multiple times in the back and is in critical condition.

Residents who live in Soulard said although this is worrisome they don’t feel unsafe in the neighborhood.

"I'm not anymore weary, I think living around here resident know of the precautions they need to take I think people are very aware of their surroundings," said Soulard resident Yvone Harris.

This shooting is the latest in what appears to be a spike in crime in the Soulard neighborhood.

Last week we reported on several break ins at businesses, and our partners at the Post-Dispatch have reported that total crime is up roughly 20 percent from the same period as last year.

Yet residents think the area is not getting any more dangerous than it used to be except now the crimes are happening with guns.

"When I first moved to this neighborhood it was not a good neighborhood at all, there were a lot of vacant building and a lot of crime going on inside those vacant buildings and there were some pretty rough characters down here, so we don’t have as much of that kind of crime but the people now a days do have guns," said Soulard resident Kathy Barkey.

The car in the shooting belongs to the male victim. At this time police have no suspects or motive.