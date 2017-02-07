Students feel inspired after seeing “Hidden Figures” at Pagedale theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAGEDALE, MO (KTVI) - Third and fourth grade students from Jefferson Elementary climbed aboard their school buses and went on a special field trip to the 24:1 Cinema in Pagedale to see Hidden Figures. The blockbuster movie tells the inspiring story of three African American women who worked as mathematicians at NASA. The remarkable women, affectionately called "human computers" broke racial and gender barriers when they launched astronaut John Glenn into orbit February 20, 1962. Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth, and did so three times in his Mercury capsule Friendship 7. The students, studying math and science in school, say they felt inspired by the incredible women. They left the theater feeling like they can also break barriers and do anything they want to do in life. "It was great. I loved it," beamed Armani Harris. "It has inspired me."