Surprise reunion for soldier and son in an Arnold classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO (KTVI) - A big surprise for a little boy at school and his principal was in on it. The class was talking about the Super Bowl when Kelton's father surprised him at Meramec Heights Elementary.

"How many of your dads love football? How many of you got to watch it with your dads? Kelton did you get to watch it with yours?," said the teacher.

"He's in Iraq," said Kelton.

"Do you know when he'll be home?" said the teacher.

"Today or later," said Kelton.

"Can you turn around for me?"said the teacher.

Little Kelton didn't exactly know when his father was coming home after serving in Iraq for a year. It didn't seem like he wanted to let go of his dad.