Thieves wanted for passing counterfeit bills at Target, Mid Rivers Mall

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI)-Police are seeking the public’s help identifying five people wanted for passing counterfeit bills at various retailers in Town and Country and St. Peters.

The first incident happened about 11:30 a.m. January 29th at Target located on Clayton and Woods Mill Road. Authorities say five African-American women entered the store, passed and attempted to pass $100 counterfeit bills. About one hour later, the group of women traveled to Mid Rivers Mall and tried to pass the counterfeit bills at various mall retailers.

The women also made a small counterfeit purchase and received legitimate change.

Authorities say it’s unknown if other stores have been affected.

If you have any information you’re urged to call (314) 587-2866.