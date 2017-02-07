Train with Mike Wayne – Dangers of Processed Meats

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Without even realizing what is used to create it, consumers pick up processed meats at the grocery store and serve it on a daily basis. The ingredient to look out for is sodium nitrate and is often found in hot dogs, sausage and packaged deli meats. Consuming large amounts of processed meats can lead to various health issues such as increasing the likelihood of heart disease.

Personal trainer Mike Wayne joins us for another Tuesday Train with Mike Wayne to discuss the dangers of processed meats.

For more information, visit www.trainwithmikewayne.com.