You Paid For It digging into the price of protection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is one of the public officials beefing up security in the face of threats to government leaders and the public that uses government buildings to conduct business.

Stenger spent $48,000 for new security enhancements that creates barriers to enter his office. It also provides for the screening of people entering the St Louis County Government Center in Clayton

Missouri's new Governor is also beefing up security at the Capital in Jefferson City. He's spending $415,000 for card readers, x-ray machines and other screening devises.

Only St. Louis Mayor Slay said he didn't see the need for greater security. He says he has less security than the previous mayor and he feels perfectly safe.