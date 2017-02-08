Chick-fil-A to host first St. Louis Grand Opening First 100 Road Trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open in Ellisville, Missouri (304 Clarkson Rd.) Thursday (Feb. 9). The restaurant chain usually celebrates a grand opening by rewarding the first 100 guests in line with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Chick-fil-A will host a community road trip for the first 100 people on Wednesday, February 8th. Participants will board a bus and travel around the Ellisville area for approximately six hours participating in activities designed to get them moving and benefit the community.

Once the road trip is complete, the participants will arrive back to the new Ellisville Chick-fil-A location for a free meal and celebration. They will then be rewarded with a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage).