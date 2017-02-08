Dairy Queen reopens in Troy MO after devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, MO (KTVI) – A local Dairy Queen is reopening for business after a fire last fall closed the local favorite ice cream stop. The owner wanted to make sure her employees were taken care of during the tough Time.

The fire broke out about 4 am in the morning of October 20th of last year. It was a devastating night for the owner after eight and a half years in business. She said about $700,000 in damage was caused by smoke inside the building.

But 112 days later the Dairy Queen off Highway 47 is back in business. The electronic sign outside announcing they are open and officially started serving customers at 10 am Wednesday morning.

Because of the smoke damage all the furnishings and equipment were replaced and the most important part of the business was not forgotten either. The owner paid her employees during the four months they were closed.

This is a popular restaurant for Troy Buchanan High School students who usually fill the place up after sporting events.

The owner said she had about 60 employees working today, on what she expected to be their busiest day yet.