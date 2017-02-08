× Delaware sex offender sentenced for sex crime in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A convicted sex offender from Delaware who came to Missouri to have sex with a 16-year-old girl he met through Facebook has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Aaron Fletcher, of Seaford, Delaware, was sentenced Wednesday for enticing a minor to engage in sex.

Fletcher began communicating with the girl in February 2015 and they eventually exchanged nude photos. He eventually asked the girl to marry him and have his children. In March, he traveled to Richmond and took the girl to a motel room.

On Wednesday, he was also ordered to pay restitution for the girl’s medical treatment.

In 2000, Fletcher was convicted of raping a victim under the age of 16 and pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sex.