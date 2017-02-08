Family seeking justice for loved one killed in Mexican resort city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - The family of Tamra Turpin feels victimized all over again by the Mexican court system. They returned on Saturday from Playa Del Carmen where they were told the murder trial would begin for John Loveless, the well-known Union businessman and attorney accused of strangling Tamra while the two were vacationing in Mexico last March. Jodi Mills, Tamra's sister says when she and her mother arrived there, they were told the trial had been postponed to next month. No one from Mexico or the US is helping them navigate another country's legal system. Mexican authorities say Tamra was strangled. Loveless claims she overdosed and committed suicide. He was arrested at the airport last year while attempting to fly back to St. Louis. He's been in jail there ever since. Loveless faces 25 to 50 years in prison and restitution to Tamra's family.

Statement from Loveless family to Fox 2: