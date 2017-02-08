Following the death of her husband, Elizabeth Snyder says “I’m still trying to make it to the next week”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - “It’s a slow process right now. I`m still trying to make it to the next week. You know, it used to be I was trying to make it to the next day, now it`s the next week. So, it`s a very slow healing process”.

That’s what Elizabeth Snyder told me this week when we sat down and talked about the loss of her husband, the healing process and what’s next for her. Blake Snyder answered a domestic disturbance call on the morning of October 6th, 2016 in South County and didn't make it home that evening. He was shot and killed at point blank range. “I asked Blake one day what would happen if he didn’t come home one night,” said Elizabeth. He told her not to worry, that she would be taken care and she says that is definitely the case, saying BackStoppers has been amazing.

“From day one, from when it happened they were there two hours later, so thank you so much, thank you, thank you, I’ll say it forever.” She is also thankful for family, friends and even people she doesn't know.

For her and her son Malachi, moving into a new home was part of the healing process for them. She said she couldn’t go back to her house with Blake, even for one night, because it was too emotionally difficult. Difficult even though she comes from a family of police officers. So, I asked her what if her son wanted to become a police officer someday. She says, “I`ve thought about it a lot and me personally I think Oh, I`d really rather him not, of course. But, at the same time if he comes to me and says that, I will tell him it`s a calling, so if you are called to do this, then do it.... Just like your dad did.”