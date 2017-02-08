× Former East St. Louis police chief pleads guilty theft

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The former police chief of East St. Louis, Michael Floore plead guilty Tuesday in a St. Clair County courtroom to theft by deception. At the heart of the case was former police chief admission that he collected pay from Metro for work not done.

Floore worked part-time as a MetroLink security guard while he was chief.

Charging documents state Floore sought compensation for work he purportedly did on five days.

He was placed on 18 months’ conditional discharge, must do 20 hours of community service and pay Metro $540 dollars in restitution. He must resign from the East St. Louis Police Department and can’t work in law enforcement while on probation.