Gov. Greitens to train with St. Louis City firefighters

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will be in St. Louis today to name a new state fire marshal and the director of the state Emergency Management Agency.

Greitens will make the announcements this afternoon at the St. Louis City Fire Academy.

Then the governor and his two new appointees will take part in training exercises with city firefighters.

He will also meet with the firefighters who rescued seven people, including an infant and a ten-month-old from a fire at their home on Evans Avenue on January 24th.

