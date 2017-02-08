Gunshot victim crashes car into Fairview Heights apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI)- Police are investigating a shooting in Fairview Heights.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday a 21-year-old man was shot in the head while driving along Northbrook Circle, in the Longacre Ponds apartments.

The victim crashed into a large landscape rock and was taken to the hospital in "grave condition."

Witnesses report seeing more than one person running from the scene.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.