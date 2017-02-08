× Illinois House hears plan to ensure abortion access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A Democratic Illinois lawmaker wants to send a message to President Donald Trump by lifting prohibitions on state coverage of abortions.

State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz (FYE’-ghen-holts) of Chicago has introduced a measure to prevent Illinois from banning abortions if U.S. Supreme Court protection is overturned.

It is scheduled for a Wednesday afternoon hearing.

Feigenholtz says the measure would be a “strong message” that Illinois will “remain a place where abortion is legal and acceptable.”

State law currently states that if the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion is overturned, it would be illegal in Illinois.

Oregon is considering a proposal to prevent state rollbacks in federal health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, including abortion.