Investigation into vandalism at Alton National Cemetery

ALTON, IL (KTVI) – Police are investigating vandalism at one of the oldest gravesites in Alton.

According to the Alton police chief, the groundskeeper at the Alton National Cemetery discovered the damage and immediately called police.

Investigators said the suspects also left trash on the cemetery’s large entrance steps.

Alton police said they believe the vandalism occurred sometime between last Thursday and yesterday morning. Investigators said whoever did it snapped the Looking for Lincoln sign in half. At least one headstone was also pushed out of alignment.

Trash was strewn throughout the cemetery, including dirty diapers, trash bags, and beer bottles.

The Alton National Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is the resting place for more than 500 men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Authorities cannot understand why someone would do this, adding it's wrong for someone to vandalize a cemetery.

The majority of the damage and trash has been cleaned but there are there are still some repairs that need to be made.

Anyone with information should contact the Alton Police Department.