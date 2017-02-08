Kirkwood to create new “Safety Town” to teach kids street smarts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI) - Imagine being a child, inside a burning home. Your room is filling with smoke and you’re scared.

“It's very typical you learn in different fire safety classes that children actually hide during fires, under beds, in closets, and our message is that we are there to save you and get you out of the structure,” Said Kirkwood Fire Chief, Jim Silvernail.

The Kirkwood Fire Department wants to take that message and expand on it. After learning about concepts like it around the country, Chief Silvernail went to the City of Kirkwood and Magic House to create “Safety Town.

It will be an outdoor mobile exhibit at the Magic House in Kirkwood where children ages 3 to 10 will be exposed to all kinds of everyday dangers in a simulated, safe environment.

“Promoting any type of learning on a fun level really sticks in their minds and that's what we're going after,” Silvernail said.

The city already approved the exhibit which will include fire, traffic, water, electrical, police safety.

They hope to open the exhibit seasonably each April and October, beginning in the fall of 2017 through 2021.

Safety Town is expected to cost $110,000. The Magic House is covering half the cost, Children’s Hospital donated $20,000 and a fundraising campaign launches Thursday to cover the remaining cost.