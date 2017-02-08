Murder suspect captured in Bonne Terre MO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNE TERRE, MO (KTVI) – It’s the end of the road for a suspected killer from St. Louis.

A little more than three weeks after a downtown murder, police get the tip they'd been hoping for.

St. Louis police and U.S. Marshals had been looking for 18-year-old Jordan Stuckey, but not 60 miles away.

In Bonne Terre Missouri in St. Francois County that changed Wednesday when Bonne Terre police got a tip around 8:30 Tuesday night that Stuckey`s father lived in Bonne Terre and Stuckey had been staying there the past week or two.

Police officer canvassed an area the tipsters say Stuckey was in around Blue Street. Officers spotted Stuckey outside a house about two blocks away; Stuckey saw police and ran inside; officers ran in after him and Stuckey surrendered.

Stuckey`s allegedly shot and killed 29-year-old Phabion Harshaw January 14th, in a dispute involving Stuckey`s ex-girlfriend. Harshaw died from his bullet wound a few days later.

Investigators don`t believe Stuckey`s father knew he was wanted.

Law enforcement officers credit that anonymous tip with putting an end to Stuckey`s run from justice.