Put a smile on your loved one’s face with a Puppy Gram

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – How would you like to brighten someone’s Valentine’s Day by sending an adorable puppy to visit them? Sending a Puppy Gram is a new and great way to show someone that you are thinking of them.

Via Gateway Pet Guardians, for the cost of $100, a puppy will deliver flowers to your friend or loved one and they can even stay to play for 15-30 minutes.

Teddy Bears are nice, but a cuddly buddy that’s also cute and interactive is sure to be both refreshing and heartwarming. All of the proceeds go to ending homelessness for animals in the metro east St. Louis area. All orders for Valentines day are due on Friday.

For more information, go to Gatewaypets.com/puppygram.