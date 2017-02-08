× Skeletal remains found in rubble of White Hall fire

WHITE HALL, IL (KTVI) – A local construction company discovered human skeletal remains in the basement of a building that caught fire in the White Hall business district more than a week ago.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. on January 31 in a 150-year-old building on Main Street that was being used as a home. The fire quickly jumped next door to an antique store before spreading to another smaller building. Firefighters from six local departments responded and eventually contained the blaze.

On February 7 around 9:45 a.m., the construction workers were undergoing beginning stages of demolition to one of those buildings when they found the remains.

The White Hall Police Department, the Greene County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police are jointly investigating the matter.

A forensic team said the remains may be upwards of a century old.

White Hall is located in Greene County, north of Jerseyville.