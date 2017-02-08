Song of the Day – Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles

‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, we have tickets to Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles! Be at the show on Sunday, March 5th as Rain celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band!

This mind blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and come celebrate 50 years of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, February 8th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

