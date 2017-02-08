× St. Bonaventure competes season sweep of Saint Louis 70-55

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) _ Jaylen Adams scored 20 points and St. Bonaventure came back from six down at halftime to complete the season sweep of Saint Louis with a 70-55 win on Wednesday night.

Matt Mobley had 19 points, six boards, and five assists for St. Bonaventure (14-8, 7-4 Atlantic 10). Denzel Gregg finished with 14 points and 11 boards, his seventh double-double of the season.

The Bonnies trailed 32-26 at the break and finally took the lead for good, 50-49, on an Adams jumper with 8:06 remaining. Adams’ shot was part of a 22-4 stretch for the Bonnies, which gave them a 70-53 lead with 30 seconds left.

Davell Roby scored 16 point to lead Saint Louis. The Billikens (8-15, 3-8), who saw their only two game win strek since Nov. 17 snapped, hit just 41.1 percent from the field (23-46) and 24.1 percent from 3-point range (7-29).