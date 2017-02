Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-In St. Louis County, a half cent sales tax for law enforcement is on the April 4th ballot.

County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar will kick off a campaign today in support of Proposition P.

The sales tax hike would generate $80 million per year. About $46 million would go to St. Louis County, with the other $34 million divided among other municipalities in the county based on population size.