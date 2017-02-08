× Texas A&M slips past Mizzou 76-73

After falling behind 10-0, the Missouri Tigers battled back on the road and took Texas A&M to the final seconds, before losing 76-73 on Wednesday night in College Station, TX. Jordan Barnett led the Tigers in scoring with 23 points. His dunk cut the Texas A&M lead to one at 31-30 in the first half. Barnett hit a clutch three in the second half to to the game 65-65. But Mizzou could not take the lead in this game. The Aggies were by Admon Gilder’s 22 points, while Robert Williams added 18 points including several big dunks. The loss ends the Tigers one game SEC winning streak and sends their season record to 6-17.